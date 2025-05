Ford used to proudly declare “Quality is Job 1,” but these days, it seems that quality might be someone else’s responsibility. The result? A growing list of recalls that’s starting to chip away at their once-sturdy reputation. One of the latest impacts the second best-selling vehicle in America. In particular, the automaker is recalling 9,181 examples of the F-150 from the 2025 model year due to loose fasteners that can result in a loss of steering.



