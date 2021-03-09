Another Deadly Year On The Roads - Is It Time To Put Anthony Fauci In Charge Of Curbing The Rising Toll?

2020 was a super deadly year for traffic accidents. Despite the pandemic keeping a lot of us off the roads for much of the year and driving way less than normal, incidents of death were up something like 8 percent across the board. A lot of that had to do with increased speeds, increases in substance abuse, and apparently massive increases in people not wearing their safety belts. Early indications seem to point to 2021 being significantly worse than last year, which was already super deadly. According to the NHTSA, traffic deaths increased in the first three months of 2021 by 10.5 percent! That’s double digits! And the number of miles driven actually fell by a further 2.1 percent.



Read Article