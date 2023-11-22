Another Reason Not To Move North? New Jersey Bans ICE Vehicle Sales After 2035

New Jersey joins a growing list of nine states, including California, Vermont, New York, Washington, and Oregon, to ban gasoline-burning cars – eventually, at least. As of 2027, New Jersey will start limiting the number of gasoline-powered cars, light-duty trucks, and SUVs that can be sold within the state, and eventually ramp that up to a full ban starting 2035.



Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced yesterday the filing of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule for adoption on December 18, which puts the state on course toward phasing out fossil-fuel burning cars, trucks, and SUVs. California has led the way in pulling back on ICE vehicles, and Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and New Jersey having announced they’ll enforce the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations to scale down to zero-emissions.





