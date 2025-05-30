Another Recalled Airbag Death Lands Honda In Court

A lawsuit filed in California blames American Honda for the death of a young doctor in the Cayman Islands. The suit was filed by the family of the 28-year-old recent med school grad after she was killed in a crash in her 2008 Honda Fit.

According to the suit, she was killed by metal shrapnel from the recalled Takata airbag installed in the car. It accuses Honda of a "lackadaisical" recall effort in the Caribbean when compared with the steps taken in the US to address the wide-ranging airbag recall.