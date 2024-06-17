Another Sedan Is Dead After Volvo Confirms The Demise Of The S60

The US market is about to lose yet another sedan, as CarBuzz can confirm the 2024 Volvo S60 will officially be discontinued in this part of the world. "Volvo Cars is ending production of the S60 sedan at its plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina at the end of June 2024, after five years in production at the plant. The S60 will continue to be produced in Daqing, China, for China and Australia," a Volvo spokesperson said. This news comes as the 2025 Volvo EX90 begins rolling off the assembly line in South Carolina. The EX90 is the first Volvo electric vehicle to be produced in the United States; it will be built alongside the Polestar 3, which is mechanically similar. Adding a three-row SUV to its electric lineup is an important step for Volvo, but it comes at the expense of what is currently the brand's second-cheapest car in the US.



