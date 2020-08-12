Another Step Towards Texas? Elon Musk Moves The Musk Foundation From California To Austin

Elon Musk formally moved the Musk Foundation to Austin, Texas, according to a records filed with the Texas Secretary of State.

The Musk Foundation’s quiet transition from California to Texas suggests the Tesla CEO could move to the Lone Star state, or at least that he is seriously considering the option.

The Musk Foundation had created an “entity” in Austin during the summer. Recently, Musk’s private foundation merged with its Texas-based entity, formally relocating to the downtown area of Austin.



