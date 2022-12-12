Another Takata Air Bag Death Hits The Books - How Long Until The NHTSA Overreaches It Boundaries And Bans Unrepaired Vehicles?

A faulty Takata airbag has caused yet another fatality after one person died in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord. This is despite the brand going to great lengths to try and reach the last customers with unattended recalls on their cars, even reaching out with cartoon-style notices to catch owners' attention.

This is the fourth Takata rupture-related death in 2022, bringing the total death toll to 23 in the US. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is now urging motorists to check their vehicles for the open Takata recall. The government agency notes that older models put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the airbag system is a contributing factor.

Even smaller crashes can cause the airbag to explode, reports the NHTSA.