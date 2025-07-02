Another Week And Another Bronco Recall - This Time For Failing Instrument Panels

A small number of 2025 Ford Bronco Sport, Escape, and Lincoln Corsair vehicles were produced with instrument panel clusters that may fail. Supplied by Visteon, the subject IPCs may experience an electrical short, resulting in a completely black screen that does not display the gauges or telltales.

Ford says that Kapton tape was incorrectly used in the production of the IPC assembly, causing some circuit board components to remain uncovered. In the event of a black screen, affected vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of two Federal Motor Safety Vehicle Standards, namely 101 and 102.

The Dearborn-based automaker started investigating the matter in December 2024, following a report from the Plant Vehicle Team at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly. To date, Ford is aware of a single field report involving a 2025 model year Bronco Sport.