Don't you love these phonies parroting these progressive talking points but when it's about THEM, they don't practice what they preach.



This anti-capitalist, socialist influencer decides a $200k Porsche Taycan is the PERFECT vehicle for someone who espouses those ideas.



You gotta love the nerve of these people....





Hasan bought himself a $200,000 car. If you wanna just blindly worship the gay fuckboy pretending to be a socialist to live a celebrity lifestyle go ahead but stop lying about it with this fucking stupid meme https://t.co/PssFzQY8lf — zaptie ?? (@zaptiee) February 6, 2022