Anti Elon Musk Bumper Stickers Take Off As Left Wingers Abandon Tesla CEO Over Politics Rather Than Green Agenda

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political hard right turn hasn't been great for a car brand historically coveted by climate-conscious coastal liberals. Tons of people simply won't buy from the electric automaker right now—or maybe ever—because of its close association with Donald Trump's newest megadonor and the bombastic incoming head of the crypto-inspired Department of Government Efficiency. 
 
Meanwhile, plenty of current Tesla owners are feeling increasingly guilty or embarrassed by their cars. Or, at the very least, they want the world to know that they see their Model 3 or Model Y as just a nice way to get around—and not a MAGA hat on wheels. As a result, sales of anti-Musk bumper stickers for disaffected Tesla owners are booming. 


