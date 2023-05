Two Tesla vehicles ended up being the first cars that were blocked by climate activists who were protesting fossil fuels. A number of the activists were later arrested.

As noted in a News 2 Share report, the activists opted to hold their protest during rush hour. This ended up causing a traffic jam in the area. What was quite ironic in the whole situation was the fact that the first vehicles that the activists blocked ended up being Teslas, which use no fossil fuels at all when they operate.