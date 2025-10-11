Anti-ICE Activist Begs For Leniency Because "She Has Kids" After Trying To Run Down Agents In Her EV

An anti-ICE activist who chased down federal agents in her electric Mustang was left wailing and hyperventilating when officers threatened her with arrest.

Video shows the moment the unidentified woman suddenly changed her tune and begged for mercy after being stopped for recklessly driving through north Portland on Thursday.

The woman ran a red light, nearly struck a school bus and wove through traffic as she tried to box in ICE vehicles with her car, according to the Post Millennial, whose reporter was on a ride-along with the ICE Seattle Field Office.