Any Takers? 2025 Genesis G80 EV Hits Foreign Shores At $100,000

Having officially arrived in the United Kingdom last week, the 2025 Genesis Electrified G80 is now on sale in Australia, too. The Korean premium car marque offers it in a single trim level called the Signature, which boasts an extended wheelbase and numerous features as standard.

Stretching at over 5.1 meters (200+ in) in length, almost 2 meters (~80 inches) in width, and nearly 1.5 meters (59 inches) in height, it has a 3,140 mm (123.6 in) long wheelbase and packs dual electric motors. The assembly produces a maximum of 272 kW (370 ps/365 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque and is backed up by a new 94.5 kWh battery pack.



