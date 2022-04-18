Apparently The New Ford Bronco Doesn't Swim As Well As Some Owners Might Think

Some folks just can't help themselves from driving where they shouldn't. We've seen how this ends a time or two, but even then, nothing was enough to stop this Ford Bronco driver from cruising into Frenchman Bay near Bar Harbor, Maine. See, when they made the trip on Saturday onto the mudflat, the tide was low; now it's been two days and the water has submerged it completely—twice. Recovery attempts are ongoing after a failed run on Sunday, with a local towing company now working to float it out with airbags. Local drone photographer Kip Wing from Aerial Aesthetics snapped images of the Bronco early Sunday morning. He shared them online and when I reached out to him, he gave me a rundown of the situation.



