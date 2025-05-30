Appeals Court Overrules Court of International Trade Decision To Block Trump Tariffs

A federal appeals court has paused Wednesday night’s ruling from the Court of International Trade that blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s ruling restores Trump’s ability to levy tariffs using the emergency powers he declared earlier this year. The appeals court also ordered that both sides provide written arguments on the question of the blocking of Trump’s tariffs, to be filed by early next month.

The pause adds to the confusion and uncertainty swirling around Trump’s tariffs, which have been a key pillar of his economic policy.