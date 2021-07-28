Apple Adds A Few Interesting Tricks To Maps In Updated Carplay iOS 15

This is one of the more useful new features coming to the Maps app in iOS 15, but it’s far from the only one. More detailed city maps stood out the most during Apple’s keynote address at WWDC 2021. Every city will be more detailed, but some will even add 3D structures on the map, such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Apple is also adding AR walking directions, a globe view, and far more detailed transit maps.



In iOS 15, the Maps app will now factor weather conditions into the routes it suggests. As you can see in the photo, there was a flash flood warning near Denver, Colorado. The Maps app offers multiple possible routes, but also notes which ones will avoid the affected areas.













