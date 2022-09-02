Apple Car To Get FUTURISTIC Sunroof If It EVER Gets Made? Leaked Docs Say YES!

An Apple patent (brought to light via Motor Trend) details a futuristic sunroof with customizable opacity. Put simply, imagine a car where you can manually adjust the level of sunlight entering the car.



Apple’s patent describes a car whereby a driver can control the degree to which sunlight can shine through the glass.



“Another aspect of the disclosed embodiments is a vehicle that includes a window and a variable translucence area defined on the window,” the patent reads in part. “The variable translucent area is controllable to allow a desired degree of light admission through the window.”



More details at the link....









Read Article