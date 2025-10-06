Apple CarPlay To Get Major Major Upgrade With iOS 26 Software Update

Arriving as part of the new iOS 26 software package for iPhones (previewed on Monday night and due in the autumn), the main focus has been to keep key information, like maps, more visible.

As part of this, incoming phone call notifications will no longer take up the whole infotainment display or cover mapping directions, instead being displayed in a more compact view.

Incoming messages will be made less distracting, said Apple, popping up as a small notifications at the bottom of the screen. Users will now also be able to respond to them with emoji 'Tapbacks' and pin contacts.