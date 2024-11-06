Apple CarPlay Will Be Able To Control Certain Functions In Your Car

Last year, Apple gave us a glimpse of the next-generation CarPlay. Since then, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained mum, but it seems everything is still on track. Apple has now shared more images and information at the Apple Worldwide Developer's Conference 2024. For a start, CarPlay will be customizable, allowing automakers to alter the design more in keeping with their corporate identity. It would be odd if a $25,000 Mazda had the same UI as a $130,000 Porsche 911, so this is a good idea. As such, CarPlay will feel unique in different vehicles while still retaining the same features and intuitive layout. Unlike the outgoing system, the new generation of Apple CarPlay will be visible on all vehicle displays.



Read Article