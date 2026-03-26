Apple Confirms Apple Maps Will Start Having Ads For Your Non Distracted Driving Pleasure

Apple has found what users consider the worst idea to turn Apple Maps into a profitable service: ads. That's right, ads are coming to Apple Maps, so what has long been a rumor is now an official and certain thing. Apple will begin with the United States and Canada, but it's not a secret that the long-term goal is an expansion to international markets. Apple Maps ads won't get in the way and won't appear during navigation. Apple developed an approach that others (I'm looking at you, Google) have been using for quite some time, so ads will be displayed when users search for places.



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