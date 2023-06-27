Apple Crash Detection Feature Results In 100s Of False 911 Calls From Rock Concert

In theory, Apple's Crash Detection feature is a life-saving piece of technology. The system has already demonstrated its capabilities on multiple occasions, helping alert the emergency teams of critical accidents the wearer was involved in.

But on the other hand, it's not a secret that Crash Detection is also a double-edged sword. Due to the way it works, relying on internal sensors to determine the likelihood of a crash, Crash Detection ends up being activated in the most unusual moments without the owner even being aware of the whole thing.

The Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a Crash Detection fiasco for the local authorities, as the Apple Watch on the wrist of festivalgoers ended up dialing 911 over and over again.