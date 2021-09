Apple is reportedly looking to Asia as it lays some groundwork for the Apple Car. The tech giant reportedly plans to visit Toyota to discuss the Apple Car’s mass production, which is expected to start by 2024.

Toyota isn’t the first legacy automaker Apple has approached since talk of the Apple Car re-emerged in recent months. Earlier this year, reports emerged stating that Apple was taking preliminary steps in its EV project by talking with South Korean carmaker Hyundai.