Apple Introduces The Touchscreen Macbook ProLed XDR. Is It A First That A Laptop Can Cost As Much As A TESLA Or TOYOTA?

For the price of Apple’s fully loaded new 16-inch MacBook Pro with its PROLED XDR tandem OLED touchscreen, you can drive away in a used Tesla Model 3 or a dependable used Toyota Corolla.?



Apple’s latest MacBook Pro redesign, announced today, brings the first touchscreen to the Mac lineup along with a thinner, lighter chassis, a glowing Apple logo, and a high-end tandem OLED display that Apple brands PROLED XDR. Base models start at $2,899 (14-inch) and $3,399 (16-inch). Maxing one out with the top M5 Max chip (18-core CPU, 40-core GPU), 128GB of unified memory, 16TB of storage, and nano-texture glass pushes the 16-inch version to $14,549. Much of that jump comes from the new 16TB storage option, which alone adds thousands compared with prior generations.?



By comparison, a clean 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range with about 95,000 miles, no accidents or damage, and a clear title can be found for roughly $14,190. That is real transportation: an electric sedan with Autopilot hardware, a large touchscreen of its own, over-the-air updates, and remaining battery and drive-unit warranty coverage on many examples. It will take you to work, the grocery store, or across state lines while the laptop stays on a desk. Used Corollas in the same price band are even more abundant. Recent market data shows 2018–2019 models averaging near or under $15,000 with higher mileage, and clean examples under $14,000–$15,000 appear regularly. A Corolla is not flashy, but it is famously durable, cheap to maintain, and still far more useful for daily life than any laptop.?



The contrast highlights a simple opportunity-cost question. The maxed-out MacBook Pro is an extraordinary machine for video editing, software development, 3D work, or local AI tasks, with a display that approaches professional reference quality and, for the first time, multi-touch gestures native to macOS. Yet for most people the day-to-day utility of a reliable car is higher. A Model 3 can save money on fuel and maintenance relative to a comparable gas car; a Corolla simply refuses to die. Both free the owner from rideshares, public transit constraints, or the need for a second vehicle. The laptop, however excellent, cannot do that.



Apple’s new design is a genuine leap for the Mac, especially the OLED panel and the long-requested touch input. Whether that leap is worth nearly $15,000 for a fully optioned configuration is another matter. Storage alone dominates the top-end price, and many professionals will be well served by far less extreme configurations that still deliver the new display and touch features.



What do you think of the new MacBook Pros and Apple’s first touchscreen on a Mac? Is the fully loaded price justified by the hardware, or would you rather take the used Model 3 or Corolla and keep the change?



I ordered the M5 Max.



I was anticipating the Duo launch but once I saw it and did a little reading I decided to pass.. I usually buy the new Apple products on day one but it didn't do it for me. I decided to take the 3k I would have spent on it and apply to the M5 max touch. Yes, it's very expensive but I usually get 3 years out of a laptop and they have great resale value and are usually still worth 50% of new when you go to sell or hand down to kids or charities. Also you get 0% financing if you have an Apple card and also 3% discount. I like the combo of touchscreen and laptop in one (sorry Steve), plus the new one is lighter.

















You can get a used Model 3 for less than a fully loaded 16" OLED MacBook Pro: • 2020 Model 3 Standard Range with 95k miles, no accidents/damage & clean title: $14,190 • Fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro: $14,549 https://t.co/4DzrxV3IMb — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 28, 2026



