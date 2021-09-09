Apple Loses Key Executive To Ford - What Does This Mean For The Apple Car?

The automotive industry is growing more intertwined with the tech industry, spurred on by not just EVs, but also the staggering amount of connectivity in today's vehicles. So sometimes a tech company like Apple steals away an auto exec, like the computer giant did with BMW i8 developer Ulrich Kranz, who made the move to Apple in June. He was to join Doug Field on Project Titan, Apple's division that may or may not be producing a vehicle. Now it looks like Kranz will be on his own, as Field was just poached by Ford to be its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, reporting to President and CEO Jim Farley.



