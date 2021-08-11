Apple Puts Former Tesla Autopilot Director In Charge Of EV Unit

Apple has tapped former Tesla Autopilot Software Director Christopher “CJ” Moore for its developing electric car project. Moore left Tesla in October following over seven years with the company. Apple has officially recruited Moore to help develop a self-driving vehicle, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this week. Moore will report to another former Tesla executive in Stuart Bowers, who joined Apple in late 2020.



Following many months of speculation, Apple’s electric car project is evidently taking a turn for more seriousness and urgency. While details regarding Apple’s concrete plans to develop an electric vehicle were all but confirmed, the company has spent 2021 ironing out the finer details of the car. Apple will work on the car independently, as it previously had plans with companies such as Toyota and Hyundai for vehicle development and production.



Read Article