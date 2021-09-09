Apple Reportedly Puts Wearable Chief Kevin Lynch In Charge Of The Car Initiative. Do YOU Give It A YAY Or NAY?

Agent001 submitted on 9/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:10 PM

Views : 368 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The name may not be familiar, but if you’ve watched any Apple event in recent years, you’ve seen Lynch on stage. After a stint at Adobe, he joined Apple in 2013 to oversee the company’s wearable and health unit and has frequently been the one to present whatever new features Apple is working on for watchOS.

Bloomberg reports Lynch joined the division earlier in the year but is now overseeing the entire unit. The outlet notes Lynch’s appointment suggests Apple is likely focusing on underlying software that a self-driving car would need to navigate the road, instead of a vehicle that we could see the company release anytime soon.

YAY or NAY for Apple on this?





Apple Reportedly Puts Wearable Chief Kevin Lynch In Charge Of The Car Initiative. Do YOU Give It A YAY Or NAY?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)