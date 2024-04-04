Apple Shifts From Electric Cars To Personal AI Robots

Apple has more or less lost ground in the innovation battle, so the company is trying to find its next big thing by exploring multiple unusual ideas that could change our lives.

One of them is a mobile robot whose role would be to follow the owner around the house to perform various tasks.

A world filled with robots supposed to do whatever we say is something we've all seen in movies, and while the tech world seems to be aiming in this direction, companies involved in developing such machinery make slow progress in their projects.