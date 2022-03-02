Apple Still Filing Patents For The Apple Car - Should They Just Give Up?

Tech giant Apple has been looking to diversify by joining the automotive industry, but thus far, things have not been going well. Despite Apple managing to poach human resources from some of the biggest names in the industry and rumors suggesting that the self-driving electric car would arrive in 2025, the last we heard was that the company had hit another roadblock as three key engineers decided to search for greener pastures. As a result of this rollercoaster of reports, it seems more and more likely that the project will never get off the ground. But yesterday, the good people at MotorTrend reported on a new patent that suggests two things: the Apple car is still being worked on and it will come with a unique sunroof.



Read Article