Apple To Enter EV Market As Early As 2028 - After The Carnage Is Over

Apple is getting ready to introduce its own electric car around 2028, as per recent reports. Initially, the tech giant aimed for a fully self-driving vehicle in a long-standing project named Titan. However, sources close to the project revealed that Apple is now working on an electric vehicle (EV) with fewer advanced features, making it more similar to current Tesla models. This model is expected to hit the market in 2028, two years later than initially anticipated.



The decision to focus on a more basic EV comes after Apple faced revenue challenges last year and sought a standout product to attract customers. The company began exploring the idea of a vehicle back in 2014, but the project has been delayed due to various factors, including layoffs and shifts in the company's strategy.



In December 2022, Bloomberg reported Apple's intention to launch a fully self-driving vehicle by 2026. However, recent insider information suggests a scaling back of the plan to align with the current capabilities of Tesla vehicles. The new approach involves implementing a Level 2+ system, downgraded from the initially planned Level 4 technology, with the original goal being a Level 5 system.



Apple CEO Tim Cook has kept details about the project under wraps. The recent shift in direction is seen as a crucial moment, making the project more feasible for the company. The altered plan now requires drivers to pay attention to the road and take control when needed, similar to Tesla's current autopilot feature.



Internally, some view this as a 'Tesla me-too' product since it doesn't introduce groundbreaking features. Apple's main venture into the automotive space so far has been its CarPlay software, allowing motorists access to iPhone features like maps and Siri.



Apple still hopes to release an upgraded car with Level 4 technology after the initial launch. A Level 4 system would enable the vehicle to operate independently under specific circumstances. This change in strategy follows intense discussions involving Apple's board, project head Kevin Lynch, and CEO Tim Cook.



The project has been one of Apple's most expensive endeavors in the past decade, with reported expenditures of hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Despite the significant investment, the project has not advanced to a formal prototype stage. The departure of former project head Doug Field in 2021 reflected doubts about the project's approval for release. Field, previously associated with Tesla, now oversees EV projects at Ford Motor.









