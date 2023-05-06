Apple To Reinvent Siri To Take Strings Of Commands For Carplay

This approach is critical in the car. With digital assistants and voice commands, drivers can keep their eyes on the road, eventually reducing driver distraction.

Apple is planning a massive Siri overhaul in an attempt to make using the digital assistant more straightforward but also more advanced in all scenarios.

One of them is the app interaction in the car. Apple plans to drop the "Hey, Siri" wake-up phrase and allow the digital assistant to launch by simply saying its name. It's not difficult to figure out where Apple is aiming with this update. The iPhone maker wants to make the conversation with Siri more natural, though it goes without saying that training the digital assistant to recognize your voice and react accordingly is a huge challenge.