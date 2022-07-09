Apple Watch Series 8 Features Crash Detection - Will Notify Emergency Contacts

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect if you've been in a car crash, Apple said at its "Far Out" event, Wednesday.

The feature uses two sensors to detect impact and will automatically connect the person wearing it to emergency services, passing along location info. It will also notify emergency contacts.



Those sensors include an axis gyroscope, and high G-force accelerometer. The company said it spent years studying vehicle impacts at crash test labs and focused on four main types of crashes: front, side, rear end and rollover crashes.