Apple's Formula 1 Audience Is Embarrassing ESPN's Figures - Could The NFL Be Next?

Formula 1‘s new U.S. broadcast partner isn’t losing sleep over the NFL. Despite F1 viewership on Apple tracking ahead of the equivalent ESPN figures from last season, the numbers still sit far below the NFL’s average of 18.7 million per game – and Apple’s Eddy Cue is fine with that. “We are not focused on the NFL,” he said via Racer.com. That’s a big admission given that F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has been quite open about measuring his sport‘s American ambitions against American football. Domenicali calls the NFL the “Everest” of U.S. sport, and the goal – even if it takes years – is to eventually make the league look over its shoulder at what F1 is doing. Cue’s position is more… realistic: the NFL isn’t the right target yet, and obsessing over it would miss the actual story.



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