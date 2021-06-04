Apple's Tim Cook HINTS At Autonomous EV. Will It EVER Make It Out Of The LAB?

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted in a new interview that the tech giant was working on an electric-vehicle project — but said many of Apple's ideas "never see the light of day."



Apple has kept its autonomous-vehicle project, known internally as "Project Titan," a closely guarded secret and has never confirmed it's working on a car.



When asked by the journalist Kara Swisher in a Monday episode of the New York Times podcast "Sway" whether Apple was working on an autonomous vehicle, Cook said: "In terms of the work that we're doing there, obviously, I'm going to be a little coy on that.



"The autonomy itself is a core technology, in my view," he said. "If you sort of step back, the car, in a lot of ways, is a robot. An autonomous car is a robot. And so there's lots of things you can do with autonomy. And we'll see what Apple does."



