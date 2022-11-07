Apple's Tim Cook Takes A Rivian Out For A Night At Summer Camp For Billionaries

As reported earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the Sun Valley Conference this week in Idaho, often referred to as a “summer camp for billionaires.” While we rarely learn much about what goes on at Sun Valley each year, a fun Friday story this year is that Tim Cook has been spending some time checking out the Rivian electric truck and SUV.

As first noted by Bloomberg, Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe is also in attendance at Sun Valley this year, and he brought along two Rivian EVs with him: the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV.