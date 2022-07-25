Appointment Of Blume As Volkswagen CEO Ushers In New Era Of Leadership

The appointment of Oliver Blume as the next boss of Volkswagen Group heralds a change in management style that is expected to replace the erratic and unpredictable attitude of his predecessor with a more team-based culture. A long-time Volkswagen executive who joined the carmaker in 1994, the 54-year-old Blume has hammered home the importance of teamwork and bringing workers into decision-making in nearly every interview he has given -- a contrast to current CEO Herbert Diess' confrontational attitude. He will become the company’s fourth CEO since 2015, a churn rate that concerns some investors.



Read Article