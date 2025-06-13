Are Automakers Pushing Software Defined Vehicles Because They Have Run Out Of Traditional Options?

There was a time when a car was defined by the suppleness or sharpness of its suspension, the notes of its engine, the precision of its gears. Some even stood out due to the refinement of their finishing or how luxurious they were. Those days are long gone. The last distinctive element from the past is the design, but it is more of a seduction tool than a defining trait. That must be why software-defined cars are so appealing to the automotive industry. People think these new vehicles are necessary for automakers to lure customers with products that improve over time with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Some others believe they give manufacturers more control over their products, which is very true. After all, carmakers can add and remove features seamlessly. Yet, it seems that what car companies are truly after is a sense of character that cars are losing at high speed.



