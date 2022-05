As gas prices in the United States keep ticking up as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, more oil giants are reporting major revenues and serious profits over the first few months of 2022. According to AAA, the average cost of gas nationwide was about $4.25 per gallon on Thursday -- an increase of about 2 cents over Wednesday and 4 cents over Tuesday. The average is roughly 11 cents per gallon higher than it was just a week ago.



