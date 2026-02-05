Are Convertibles Becoming A Thing Of The Past?

Convertibles are becoming a critically endangered species, with sales of drop-top cars plunging over the past decade-and-a-half as buyers are instead tempted by more fashionable high-riding SUVs. While cars such as the Mazda MX-5 seem to boast enduring longevity, it’s very much the exception as other cabriolets, such as the BMW Z4, end production due to sagging demand. According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), just 12,173 new convertible models were registered in the UK in 2024. That’s a substantial 66 per cent decrease from the 36,193 examples that found homes in 2019. Wind the clock back even further to 2010 and there were just over 60,000 new drop-top vehicles registered, accounting for roughly three per cent of all new cars, compared with just 0.6 per cent in 2024.



Read Article