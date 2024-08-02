Are EVs Part Of The Partisan Divide Or Can They Bridge The Gap?

The relentless partisan divide that has such a firm chokehold on American politics has unfortunately seized upon electric vehicles as its next target. Every day we hear more EV bashing from every organ of the Republican party, from elected officials and Fox News to partisan bloggers.



This EV bashing really bugs me. I’m a Detroit-raised Republican and I love my EVs. We own a BMW iX and a Volkswagen ID.4. They are fast, quiet, brilliantly engineered, and I don’t miss paying a small fortune to the House of Saud just to get around town. (I live in Los Angeles, the home of stratospheric gasoline prices.)





Read Article