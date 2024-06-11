Are EVs REALLY More Expensive To Operate?

We hear these things all the time. Electric vehicles catch fire all of the time (not true.) They pollute the air more than gas vehicles do (not at all.) They’ll leave you stranded when you need them the most (this is exceedingly rare.) Here’s another myth that’s gotten a big boost from a leading newspaper in Great Britain: EVs are actually vastly more expensive to drive than “petrol”- or diesel-powered cars. But when you run the math as we did, the answer is far more nuanced—and probably more in EVs’ favor than you’ve been told. Welcome back to EV Myths Discharged, where every month, we're trawling the socials to find out which bit of anti-EV rhetoric is getting the most traction, then putting it to the test.



