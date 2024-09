Bill Maher: "Are Electric vehicles as environmentally friendly as they are advertised to be? Electricity doesn't come from a fairy in the sky."



Stephanie Ruhle: “If driving an electric vehicle is virtue signaling what are you signaling if you drive a Cybertruck?”



Discuss...







Bill Maher guest explains that Electric Vehicles can be just as environmentally damaging as they are 'environmentally friendly' due to their increased weight:

Bill Maher: "Are Electric vehicles as environmentally friendly as they are advertised to be? Electricity doesn't come… pic.twitter.com/LrUwbMiqI7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 21, 2024