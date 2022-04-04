Are Greedy Dealers Going to Ruin Your Chance At Buying The GR Corolla?

The new Toyota GR Corolla is sick as hell, and just like every other enthusiast out there, I cannot wait to get my hands on one. There’s only one problem – and it isn’t the car’s fault: greedy dealers.

We saw what happened with other vehicles of the ilk. The Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type-R and VW Golf R all suffered from massive markups – and two of them still do. These cars have been put in an entirely different and mostly unattainable price bracket for most enthusiasts.

So – to that I say – if Toyota really cares about the enthusiast community – they need to nip the dealer markup problem in the bud before it can ruin the GR Corolla.