Are Hybrids Worth The Extra Cost?

The value proposition of the modern hybrid car extends far beyond fuel savings, with most contenders, such as the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Ford F-150 PowerBoost, deploying their advanced electrified drivelines to give owners a serious performance advantage, along with some fuel savings. In a few cases, hybrid engines deliver less power than their non-hybrid counterparts but provide major improvements in fuel economy.

If you're a shopper wondering which offerings best fit your needs, budget, and driving style, read on for a detailed report outlining eight of the most popular models available with optional hybrid engines this year. We also cover the costs of those engines and exactly what they deliver in terms of dollar-and-cents savings.

For each, we've also calculated the mathematical 'break-even' point at which the hybrid engine covers its added cost with fuel savings, to help shoppers size up their long-term return on investment in a modern hybrid.