Apple today announced significant enhancements coming to CarPlay, including support for multiple displays in a vehicle, built-in climate controls for adjusting the A/C or heat temperature without leaving the ‌CarPlay‌ interface, and more.



The next-generation ‌CarPlay‌ experience will support a wide variety of displays and digital gauge clusters in vehicles, with the interface able to display a vehicle's speedometer, RPM, and more alongside Apple Maps navigation.

















