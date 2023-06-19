Are Premium Vehicles BETTER Than MainStream Vehicles?

Looking to upgrade from a modest, mass-manufactured car for the many to a more exclusive, premium model for the few? Upgrading is a perfectly natural and positive goal, but it’s not necessarily the right one – particularly if you’re the type of driver who considers reliability, running costs, safety and value more important than anything else. True, some (not all) premium cars wear instantly recognisable, highly desirable badges that, in effect, scream ‘quality, heritage, provenance’ and all that other good, laudable stuff. Among other things, such personal vehicles may (but may not!) assist you in creating a more upmarket image for yourself. They might even impress your neighbours – although I never will understand the point of trying to do that.



