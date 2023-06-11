Are Self Driving Cars Going Down In History As One Big Waste Of Money?

Multiple technology companies, startups, automakers, nongovernmental organizations, and some public agencies are involved in the curious domain of automated driving. Somehow, we jumped from driver assistance to driver-replacing systems in a jiffy. The issue at hand is that it does not make sense to build cars for humans but not let them drive. The goal of all these organizations is anticlimactic, to say the least. We already have the solution!

If you haven't been on a cruise (pun intended) with no Wi-Fi for the last few months, then you might have heard about people potentially losing their jobs because there are some new hyped-up platforms out there that support the survival of the gig economy.


