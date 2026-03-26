Are Social Media Influencers Ruining The Supercar?

Are you aware of the 'manosphere'? It's a field revelling in and promoting masculinity and misogyny and is often far-right and incel-adjacent. If you're not aware of, for want of a better word, the movement, you might have heard of its best-known character, Andrew Tate - although lesser manospheric influencers are also available, which must annoy them immensely, not being the alpha in an area where that's the predominant shtick. There are podcasts, videos, blogs, websites and plenty of online rabbit holes to disappear into if you want to be more of a man and rail against the unfairness of the way the world is set up against men. It's also the subject of a new Louis Theroux documentary, which I probably won't bear to watch.



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