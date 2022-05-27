Are Some Electric Cars Too Fast For The Average Driver?

Everybody loves a fast, powerful car, and this is one point that electric vehicles addressed from the very beginning. Today we see that almost every electric vehicle on the road has supercar-level performance. A series of high-profile crashes involving electric vehicles questions the wisdom of putting dragsters in the hands of regular drivers.



When Tesla made the first Roadster, naturally, it advertised performance to justify the steep price of the car. But then it upped the ante with future models, with even more power and more performance. Soon, it became almost mandatory to have powerful motors and supercar-level performance with every electric vehicle launched into the market.



Read Article