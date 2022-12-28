Are The DISADVANTAGES Of Going Full EV Starting To OUTWEIGH The Advantages? Don't Ask Tesla Owners In the UK!

Agent001 submitted on 12/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:15:36 PM
I would NOT want to be an EV owner until there is real and great infrastructure in place to handle the charging and the electric grid.And we're a LONG way off from that.ESPECIALLY, in the UK!NEWS: Tesla drivers in the UK are facing multiple hour wait times at Supercharging locations around the country, showing that the need for more chargers is alive and well. https://t.co/yxxrHmSWEJ— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 28, 2022
