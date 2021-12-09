Are The Democrats Getting Ready To STICK IT TO ELON By DENYING The $4500 EV Rebate Because Tesla ISN'T UNIONIZED?

Are the Democrats doing this ON PURPOSE to punish Musk and Tesla? And FORCE him to UNIONIZE?



Possible U.S. EV Rebate Details:

1. Starts after December 31, 2021

2. MSRP can’t exceed $55k for sedans, $64k for vans, $69k for SUVs, and $74k for pickup trucks.

3. Must have battery no less than 40kWh until Jan 1, 2027 and 50kWh after.

4. Rebate phases out after $400k individual gross income or $800k joint.

5. Point-of-sale rebate.

6. Lasts until Dec 31, 2031.

7. Appears to voted on in Ways and Means Committee next week.

8. Part of $3.5T reconciliation bill that hasn’t been finalized or voted on yet.

9. $7500 rebate for EVs

10. $4500 if final assembly done at facility in U.S. which operates under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement

11. $500 additional credit if 50% or more parts made in U.S. and battery cells made in U.S.



The newly proposed U.S. EV rebate is bonkers. $4500 extra for union-assembled cars that will put Tesla at a disadvantage unless they unionize their factory workforce.https://t.co/faU9K98XnA pic.twitter.com/D4YojFLolv — Dave Lee (@heydave7) September 12, 2021







