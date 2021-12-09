Are The Democrats Getting Ready To STICK IT TO ELON By DENYING The $4500 EV Rebate Because Tesla ISN'T UNIONIZED?

Agent001 submitted on 9/12/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:46:56 AM

Views : 148 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Are the Democrats doing this ON PURPOSE to punish Musk and Tesla? And FORCE him to UNIONIZE?

Possible U.S. EV Rebate Details:
1. Starts after December 31, 2021
2. MSRP can’t exceed $55k for sedans, $64k for vans, $69k for SUVs, and $74k for pickup trucks.
3. Must have battery no less than 40kWh until Jan 1, 2027 and 50kWh after.
4. Rebate phases out after $400k individual gross income or $800k joint.
5. Point-of-sale rebate.  
6. Lasts until Dec 31, 2031.
7. Appears to voted on in Ways and Means Committee next week.
8. Part of $3.5T reconciliation bill that hasn’t been finalized or voted on yet.
9. $7500 rebate for EVs
10. $4500 if final assembly done at facility in U.S. which operates under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement
11. $500 additional credit if 50% or more parts made in U.S. and battery cells made in U.S.






Are The Democrats Getting Ready To STICK IT TO ELON By DENYING The $4500 EV Rebate Because Tesla ISN'T UNIONIZED?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)